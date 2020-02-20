20Q with Jay Kogen

Feb 11, 2020 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about The Simpsons and Frasier writer, Jay Kogen.

1. My first job was… I was a book store clerk and I ripped tickets and worked the concessions at a movie theater

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… NO CLUE!!! Maybe something else in show business.

3. I collect… Nothing. After years of collecting records and cds and movie posters and comic books, and art and everything else. I found I had a lot of stuff and wondered what to do with it all. I’ve tried to sell my stuff and start fresh. Now, I collect nothing.

4. My favorite word is… pungent.

5. I’m a big fan of… my son, Charlie Kogen.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… write something that’s meaningful and that you have a specific point of view on.

7. I have always wanted to… Make sweet love to Hitler and murder Kate Upton as a baby or something like that.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… “Sirens of Titan” by Kurt Vonnegut or “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. Both amazing.

9. People often tell me that I… need to wear pants more.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… something I haven’t done yet.

11. I find inspiration in… the insights and struggles of the life I experience and I see everyone else struggle with. I put my life in my work although you probably can’t see me. I’m hidden.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… when what I write gets made and it’s even better than I wrote it.

13. I spend way too much time… wasting time.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is… Sammy David Jr.

15. It really bothers me when… I’m asked to fill out these questionnaires.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… having to ALWAYS get another job.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… not thinking they have to sell the work. Thinking maybe the work will come to them.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… drink the champagne I was saving.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Google. Facebook. Amazon.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… once got punched by B.B. King.