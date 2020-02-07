Ep 142 – Mark Blutman
We talk to Girl Meets World writer/producer Mark Blutman about how the television landscape has changed in the past few years, advice and tips on pitching, how social media has removed the barrier between show creators and fans, the day hockey legend Wayne Gretzky scored eleven goals on him and much more.
