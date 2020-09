@JohnZaozirny Selected Threads

Sep 2, 2020 by Admin

A free downloadable pdf document file of lit manager/producer John Zaozirny’s most requested and insightful tweet threads on screenwriting, representation and the entertainment industry at large. (Click banner above or this LINK HERE)

For more interviews with John Zaozirny, click HERE.

Visit Bellevue Productions Website

Related Posts Tags Share This

Find us here: