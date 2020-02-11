Ep 143 – Jay Kogen

The Simpsons and School of Rock writer/producer, Jay Kogen joins the show to chat about how The Simpsons writers seem to predict the future, working on multicam shows vs. single cam, live action vs. animation, narrative comedy vs. sketch shows, jokes that somehow never made the air, how to sell yourself as a writer and much more.

