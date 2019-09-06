Podcast – Chris Cook

Sep 6, 2019 by

Literary manager and producer, Chris Cook returns to the podcast to chat about current industry trends, what his dream client is like, the best and most challenging parts of his job and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:09:00 — 63.2MB)

 
Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Related Posts

Tags

Share This