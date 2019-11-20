20Q with Christopher Encell

Nov 25, 2019 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about The Good Place and On My Block writer, Christopher Encell.

1. My first job was… TCBY Treats.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… Manager at TCBY Treats.

3. I collect… Books.

4. My favorite word is… Maudlin

5. I’m a big fan of… The NBA. Every team.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Write what you want to see.

7. I have always wanted to… Live on the moon.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Last Man on Earth pilot.

9. People often tell me that I… Chris, can you be serious for a second?

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… Moon Baby. I pilot that no one liked.

11. I find inspiration in… Science Fiction.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… Going to the movies and calling it “research.”

13. I spend way too much time… Doing “research.”

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… Michael Schur.

15. It really bothers me when… Bad Ideas for shows are the ones that are ordered.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… See 15.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Being jealous of the success of others. Control what you can control.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d: Pitch Moon Baby to every studio. Again!

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline (to see what’s happening). Mint.Com (to see if someone stole my identity. Twitter (to make myself sad with horrible news and opinions).

20. You;d be surprised to know that I… Was almost kicked out of college for stealing a baseball base. (Not during a game).