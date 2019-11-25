Podcast – Christopher Encell
The Good Place and On My Block writer, Christopher Encell joins the podcast to talk about what he learned as an assistant on various TV shows, working his way from assistant to writer, advice on how to get into network fellowships and why he turned one down once he was accepted and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:52 — 51.2MB)
