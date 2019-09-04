Podcast-Matt Venables & Jeremy Smith
SyFy’s Van Helsing writer/producers, Matt Venables and Jeremy Smith join the podcast to talk about how their writing partnership works, how they determine a good idea vs. a bad idea, what it was like working as assistants and how it helped their writing/producing, how often they travel from Vancouver to Los Angeles for meetings and much more.
