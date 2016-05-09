Podcast – Terry Matalas
We talk to 12 Monkeys co-creator and showrunner Terry Matalas about his start as an assistant on the Star Trek franchise and making the jump to staff writer, finding your voice as a writer, how he and co-creator Travis Fickett developed their pilot Splinter into the hit SyFy series 12 Monkeys, where they see the series ending up and much more.
