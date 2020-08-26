Ep 160 – Beck and Woods

Aug 26, 2020 by Kevin

We chat with A QUIET PLACE screenwriting duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods about how they got their start in the industry, deciding what ideas to pursue, how many scripts they had written before they became professional screenwriters and much more.

