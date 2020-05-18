Ep 154 – Nicholas Bogner

May 18, 2020 by Kevin

We speak with talent and lit manager Nicholas Bogner of Affirmative Entertainment about attaching actors to scripts, having a wide range as a writer, if it’s currently (during the coronavirus pandemic) a good time to approach managers looking for representation and much more.

The conversation continues on a new episode of the Script & Scribes unScripted aftershow w/ Nicholas Bogner on Patreon for donors: https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribes

