Ep 151 – Jeff Portnoy

Apr 20, 2020 by Kevin

We speak with Lit Manager Jeff Portnoy of Bellevue Productions about how a writer knows they’re ready for representation, why he recommends screenplay competitions and fellowships, how long it can take to break a new screenwriter and much more.

*More with Jeff on Patreon for donors: https://www.patreon.com/posts/36208260

