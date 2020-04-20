Ep 151 – Jeff Portnoy
We speak with Lit Manager Jeff Portnoy of Bellevue Productions about how a writer knows they’re ready for representation, why he recommends screenplay competitions and fellowships, how long it can take to break a new screenwriter and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:39 — 55.5MB)
*More with Jeff on Patreon for donors: https://www.patreon.com/posts/36208260
Find us here:
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Ep 151 – Jeff Portnoy - April 20, 2020
- Logline Madness 2020 - April 10, 2020
- Ep 150 – Liz Alper - April 6, 2020