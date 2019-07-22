A.B. Fischer and Dennis Kim
Literary managers A.B. Fischer and Dennis Kim of Literate join the podcast to talk about how the TV and media landscape has changed in the past 10-15 years, their take on producing roles for managers, the best and worst part about being lit reps and much more.
