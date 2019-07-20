20Q with Ally Seibert

Jul 26, 2019 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about The Rookie writer/producer, Ally Seibert

1. My first job was… working at an ice cream store. Out here in Hollywood, working at CAA.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… an Animator.

3. I collect… nothing specific, but I obsessively buy clothing.

4. My favorite word is… bonkers.

5. I’m a big fan of… Avatar the Last Airbender (The TV show)

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… don’t overwrite the action, let the actors and directors do their job.

7. I have always wanted to… take a year and travel.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Finding Nemo or Inside Out….or Toy Story 3.

9. People often tell me that I… have a very attractive cat.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… the super snarky, honest things I used to write as a kid. (kidding, but only kind of)

11. I find inspiration in… documentaries and articles.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… getting paid to do something I’ve loved since I was a kid.

13. I spend way too much time… playing games on my phone.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is… probably one of the actors I’ve worked with.

15. It really bothers me when… people assume I can’t do something (whatever that is).

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… personal doubt.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… writing too many spec scripts for shows that are about to end.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… eat all the pasta.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Google, Amazon, and google again.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… like 90s country music.