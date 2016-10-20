20Q with Ashley O’Neil

Oct 3, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with ASHLEY O’NEIL

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about screenwriter, Ashley O’Neil.

My first job was… Babysitting.

If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… A storm chaser. Or astronaut. I can’t decide…

I collect… I don’t really collect anything but I do have a sick obsession with Bath and Body Works fall candles.

My favorite word is… Facetious.

I’m a big fan of… Puppies.

The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Was to flip cliches and familiar plot points on their heads to create unique, unexpected moments, characters and storylines.

I have always wanted to… Travel the world. And one day soon I will!

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… I like watching things 🙂

People often tell me that I… Am a very positive person!

I really think that my best work (published or not) is… I’m still working on it.

I find inspiration in… Other energetic, positive, excited, and successful people around me.

The best thing about being a professional writer is… Getting to make up stories for a living!

I spend way too much time… Reading Pinterest quotes.

The smartest person in my cell phone is… My boss, Adam Targum 🙂

It really bothers me when… I can hear people chewing.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is… The starting pay… there is none 🙂

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… To be stuck in their ways of doing things and not be flexible and open to every opportunity that will get their foot in the door.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Get drunk with people I love and eat EVERY unhealthy thing I could get my hands on!

The three websites I visit most often are… Pinterest, Deadline Hollywood, and Lifehack.