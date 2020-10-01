Ep 163 – Tawnya Bhattacharya

Oct 1, 2020 by Kevin

We chat with TV writer/producer and Script Anatomy founder Tawnya Bhattacharya (FAMOUS IN LOVE, THE NIGHT SHIFT, THE CLIENT LIST, A MILLION LITTLE THINGS) about getting your start as a new TV writer, preparing for showrunner meetings, diversity in the writers’ room, the importance of networking and building your own community and much more.

