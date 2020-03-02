Ep 146 – Ian Shorr
We speak to screenwriter Ian Shorr, writer on CBS’s Training Day and the upcoming films 10-31 and Infinite. Hear about how the film Infinite staring Mark Wahlberg came into production and the incredibly unique path Ian took to become a career screenwriter.
