Ep 146 – Ian Shorr

Mar 2, 2020 by

We speak to screenwriter Ian Shorr, writer on CBS’s Training Day and the upcoming films 10-31 and Infinite. Hear about how the film Infinite staring Mark Wahlberg came into production and the incredibly unique path Ian took to become a career screenwriter.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:34 — 57.3MB)

