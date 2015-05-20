20Q with Chad Hodge

May 25, 2015 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with CHAD HODGE

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Wayward Pines creator and showrunner, Chad Hodge.

1. My first job was… a cashier in a pharmacy.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a perfumist.

3. I collect… nothing. I don’t believe in having a lot of stuff. Did you not read The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up?!

4. My favorite word is… transparency.

5. I’m a big fan of… my dogs.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… It’s about the details.

7. I have always wanted to… play the drums.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… East of Eden by John Steinbeck.

9. People often tell me that I… use too many paper towels.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… a film I wrote about Anita Bryant, the former beauty queen, singer, and spokeswoman for the Florida Citrus Commission, who skyrocketed to attention in 1977 when she successfully campaigned to repeal gay rights laws in Florida.

11. I find inspiration in… sitting down at my desk every day. I think the word “inspiration” is overrated and that true success comes from something closer to the word “dedication”.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… getting paid to do what I love.

13. I spend way too much time… sleeping. I think it’s a perfectly good waste of time. I wish it wasn’t necessary.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… There are people in my cell phone?

15. It really bothers me when… people lie.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… the constant fear that you’ll never have another good idea.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… they think it’s about making contacts and connections. It’s not. It’s about your writing. If you write great material, and you let people read it, the contacts will find you. Remember, they don’t need to connect to you, they need to connect to your writing.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… take a drum lesson.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… CoolHunting, Remodelista, Amazon.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… love grocery shopping.