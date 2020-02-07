Ep 141 – Adam Miller
We talk to Destiny 2 and Telltale’s The Walking Dead writer and narrative designer Adam Miller about how he made the jump from working in television to video games, the importance of getting a job (any job) within the industry (even if it doesn’t seem to lead to your dream job), what sort of samples a video game writer / narrative designer needs and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:17:54 — 71.3MB)
