Ep 141 – Adam Miller

Feb 7, 2020 by

We talk to Destiny 2 and Telltale’s The Walking Dead writer and narrative designer Adam Miller about how he made the jump from working in television to video games, the importance of getting a job (any job) within the industry (even if it doesn’t seem to lead to your dream job), what sort of samples a video game writer / narrative designer needs and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:17:54 — 71.3MB)

 
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Related Posts

Tags

Share This