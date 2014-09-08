Podcast – Frankie Lindquist

Sep 8, 2014 by Kevin

Literary manager/producer and Scooty Woop Entertainment co-founder, Frankie Lindquist explains how she met and joined forces with partner Mary Cybriwsky, why screenwriters benefit from having both an agent and manager, when a writer is ready to sign with an agent, where the name Scooty Woop actually came from and much more.