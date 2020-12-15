We speak with CSI: NEW ORLEANS, THE LIBRARIANS and LEVERAGE writer/producer/showrunner Paul Guyot about how he rose from Nicholas Cage’s stand-in to TV showrunner, dealing with imposter syndrome, the sometimes surreal experience of writing a big budget sci-fi tentpole studio movie and much more!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:11:29 — 65.4MB)
Now you can WATCH the Scripts & Scribes podcast on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZeV3cnxCKFg
Check out Paul’s website: https://paulguyot.net/
The conversation continues on a new episode of the Script & Scribes unScripted aftershow w/ Paul Guyot on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribesFind us here: