Podcast – Rich Freeman

Apr 28, 2014 by Kevin

Lit Manager, Producer and Partner at Code Entertainment, Rich Freeman talks about the difference between breaking a new writer vs. managing the career of established screenwriters, seeking clients interested in working in both film and television, deciding when a writer is good enough to develop as client, original pilots vs. spec scripts as TV writing samples and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below. http://traffic.libsyn.com/scriptsandscribes/ScriptsandScribes.com-Episode-058.mp3

