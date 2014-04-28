Podcast – Rich Freeman

Apr 28, 2014 by

Code Logo

Lit Manager, Producer and Partner at Code EntertainmentRich Freeman talks about the difference between breaking a new writer vs. managing the career of established screenwriters, seeking clients interested in working in both film and television, deciding when a writer is good enough to develop as client, original pilots vs. spec scripts as TV writing samples and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 45:27 — 41.6MB)

Listen to Stitcher

