Podcast – Rich Freeman
Lit Manager, Producer and Partner at Code Entertainment, Rich Freeman talks about the difference between breaking a new writer vs. managing the career of established screenwriters, seeking clients interested in working in both film and television, deciding when a writer is good enough to develop as client, original pilots vs. spec scripts as TV writing samples and much more.
Listen to the entire interview below.
