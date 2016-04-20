20Q with Carole Kirschner
20 QUESTIONS with CAROLE KIRSCHNER
Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about WGA Showrunner Training Program, Humanitas New Voices & CBS Writers Mentoring Program Director, Carole Kirschner.
- My first job was… Assistant to 2 television Writer-Producers.
- If I didn’t work in the entertainment industry, I would likely be… a therapist .
- I collect… vintage detective novels.
- My favorite word is… really hard to choose, but one is: “exceptional”.
- I’m a big fan of… Showtime’s comedy “Episodes” .
- The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten is… Get your work done ahead of time, before it’s due.
- I have always wanted to… go back in time and meet Queen Elisabeth I.
- The best thing I have ever read is… My Stroke of Insight.
- People often tell me that I… am a good listener – but I don’t listen to that.
- One thing I wish I knew as a kid is… it gets better.
- I find inspiration in… nature and solitude.
- The best thing about discovering new writers is… the excitement of knowing there’s a new voice on the horizon and someone’s life is about to change and they’ll be able to achieve their dream of making a living as a writer.
- I spend way too much time… worrying.
- The funniest person in my cell phone is… Joyce Michaelson.
- It really bothers me when… people talk at you – it’s not a conversation, it’s a monologue.
- The future of the film industry is… about evolving to accommodate the way people consume entertainment.
- One mistake that many aspiring writers make is… not knowing that talent is just the beginning, to succeed they have to develop their entertainment industry profile or “brand”, build a community of contacts and market themselves in the right way.
- If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d…gather my family around me… we’d hug, cry and eat chocolate cake.
- The three websites I visit most often are… NY Times, Deadline Hollywood, Amazon.
- You’d be surprised to know that I… taught self-defense.
