Podcast – Drew Chapman

Jan 25, 2016 by

King of Fear covers

The Ascendant author and TV writer/producer Drew Chapman talks about his new novel The King of Fear, transitioning between writing novels and TV, the experience of selling his first novel The Ascendant as a TV pilot, his early days as a bootleg T-shirt salesman and much more.

