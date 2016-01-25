Podcast – Drew Chapman
The Ascendant author and TV writer/producer Drew Chapman talks about his new novel The King of Fear, transitioning between writing novels and TV, the experience of selling his first novel The Ascendant as a TV pilot, his early days as a bootleg T-shirt salesman and much more.
