20Q with Mike Dill

Mar 16, 2015 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about literary manager, Mike Dill.

1. My first job was… camp counselor.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… no idea.

3. I collect… music.

4. My favorite word is… expound.

5. I’m a big fan of… open-mindedness.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… no idea.

7. The best thing about discovering new writers is… va new set of projects.

8. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my mom.

9. People often tell me that I… have a lot of energy in the afternoon.

10. The best thing I have ever read is… RULE OF THE BONE.

11. I find inspiration in… music.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… building palpable progress with your clients.

13. I spend way too much time… on Vimeo.

14. It really bothers me when… things move too slowly.

15. I have always wanted to… visit Southeast Asia.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… the stigmas associated with the representation business.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… being overly reactive. This doesn’t go for everyone.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… enjoy the last day!

19. The three websites I visit most often are… reddit/worldnews, Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Times.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… am the most well-hydrated person I know.