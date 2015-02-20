20Q with Kailey Marsh

Feb 23, 2015 by Kevin

20 QUESTION with KAILEY MARSH

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about literary manager and founder of The Blood List, Kailey Marsh.

1. My first job was… bagging groceries at Winn Dixie when I was 15. I used to rollerblade to work, and probably make like 60 bucks a week because I was only allowed to work 12 hours.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… This is a tough question because I genuinely love being a manager. I am definitely getting more into producing. I eventually want to move into music as well.

3. I collect… I don’t collect anything right now, but I think similar to everyone my age when I was a kid I was an avid Beanie Baby collector, and I still have an extremely impressive Pokemon card / holographic collection.

4. My favorite word is… Baller.

5. I’m a big fan of… musicals. I used to write plays and songs growing up and perform them for my friend and the neighborhood. I just like creating. I genuinely love horror, but having to read it so much makes appreciate kids movies, animated films, musicals and comedies so much more.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… read as many scripts as you can. Watch as many movies as you can, and most importantly LIVE YOUR LIFE.

7. I have always wanted to… just be content. I don’t know if it’s possible.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… n/a Some of my favorite scripts I’ve ever read are: (Some are clients and some aren’t) Pierre Pierre by Fred Seton and Ed Cannistarcci, The Voices by Michael R. Perry, Many Deaths of Barnaby James by Brian Nathanson, Stalking is a Contact Sport by Peter Hoare & Chris Lilli, Pay The Ghost by Dan Kay, and Boyfriend by Seth Sherwood etc.

9. People often tell me that I… am ballsy. I used to be way more outspoken…I feel like I have chilled out recently a bit.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… Every. Single. One. Of. Them.

11. I find inspiration in… entrepreneurs, people who ‘came from nothing’, people who are happy, artists, people who have an opinion etc.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… working one-on-one with extremely creative, and passionate people. I love being able to work one-on-one with writers and directors as often as I do.

13. I spend way too much time… working. 🙂

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… I’m not answering this. I pride myself on surrounding myself with people who are smart.

15. It really bothers me when… people are pushy. I admire persistence, but people, especially ‘young’ writers will jam their work down your throat…it’s not cute.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… I will rephrase this and say that the worst thing about being an independent manager is that you feel like you always need to be working and can’t ‘shut it off’.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… to not re-read their work. Make sure it’s as perfect as possible and then have 5 more people read it.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… no idea, don’t know it this is realistic because I doubt a pilot would want to fly my plane BUT I would want to fly to Florida to go be with my mom and grandma.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… twitter.com, imdb.com, and fastcompany.com.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… used to want to be a film critic, or a roller coaster designer, but that one required too much math, let’s be serious.