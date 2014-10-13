unSCRIPTED with Cliff Dorfman
unSCRIPTED #2 with Cliff Dorfman
In a special Columbus Day episode Cliff Dorfman (Warrior, Entourage) talks about his first-look deal with Relativity, what happens (as a client) when your agency (Resolution) shuts down, his TV project Dream School on the Sundance Channel and if Columbus Day is still a thing or not.
