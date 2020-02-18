Ep 144 – Daniel Seco

Feb 18, 2020 by

Lit Manager Daniel Seco of Schemers Entertainment joins the podcast to chat about why he loves representing writers, what characteristics a dream client has, why you probably shouldn’t cold call lit reps looking for representation, why writers should try to land a manager before an agent and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:07 — 51.4MB)

