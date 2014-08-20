20Q with Peter Calloway

Aug 1, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with PETER CALLOWAY

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Under the Dome writer/producer, Peter Calloway

1. My first job was… bus driver/camp counselor. Really. I drove a bus, picked kids up, then was their counselor at camp. They trusted a 19 year old to do this. Looking back on that…who thought that was a good idea?

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be…trying to start my own business.

3. I collect… the bones of my enemies. (Nothing. I’m not a collector.)

4. My favorite word is… the last one of the first draft of a script.

5. I’m a big fan of… pasta. And whiskey.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten…finish the work. Even if you hate it, finish.

7. I have always wanted to…direct something I’ve written.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is…I don’t think I can pick one, so I’m going to give a top of my head list: ENDER’S GAME, GREAT GATSBY, PANDORA’S STAR, “The Last Question,”FOR WHOM THE BELL TOLLS…

9. People often tell me that I… know a lot of random facts.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is…A spec pilot I wrote about my grandfather who was (true story) a doctor for Al Capone. Anyone wanna buy it?

11. I find inspiration in…music.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is…working with other writers.

13. I spend way too much time… worrying the script sucks.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is…my dad.

15. It really bothers me when… how long do you have?

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is…I don’t think any honest writer would disagree with this one: notes calls.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is…thinking it isn’t/shouldn’t be work.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… consume a LOT of pasta. And whiskey.

19. The three websites I visit most often are…reddit, twitter, dodgersdigest.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…think ALIENS is a better movie than ALIEN. No really, it is.