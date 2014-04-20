20Q with Rich Freeman

Apr 28, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with RICH FREEMAN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Code Entertainment partner, Rich Freeman

1. My first job was… pumping gas when I was in high school.

2. If I wasn’t a manager/producer, I would likely be… probably venture capital.

3. I collect… baseball cards, but not recently. Still have quite a collection though.

4. My favorite word is… rubberneck.

5. I’m a big fan of… Boston sports.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… keep writing. Cliché I know.

7. I have always wanted to… fly.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… Fields Of Fire by James Webb.

9. People often tell me that I… work too many hours.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… probably my first since it was the first and the script was a Christmas drama.

11. I find inspiration in… my parents whom without, I certainly would not be in this business.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… my successes and failures are 100% my own.

13. I spend way too much time… watching reality television.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is… haha, no comment.

15. It really bothers me when… people don’t follow through on things they say they will.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… I was an agent for a long time and sometimes you miss the action that comes with that job.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… writing two scripts and thinking their job is done.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… drink myself to oblivion not having to worry about the ridiculous hangover the next day.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Fidelity.com, ESPN.com, Deadline.com.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… like to shoot guns. All kinds.