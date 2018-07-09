Podcast – Chris Cook
Lit manager Chris Cook of Skyway Entertainment explains things that make a potential client more attractive and red flags that make reps think twice about signing a writer, the ins and outs of staffing season, discrimination facing screenwriters and much more.
