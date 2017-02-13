Podcast – Marla White
Producer and script consultant Marla White joins the podcast to talk about red flags readers and story analysts look for when picking up a script, what the development process is like from an executive’s point-of-view, what writers need to know about pitching and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:17:00 — 70.5MB)
