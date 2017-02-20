20Q with Marla White
20 QUESTIONS with MARLA WHITE
Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about producer and script consultant, Marla White.
- My first job was… in a fabric store when I was in high school.
- If I didn’t work in the entertainment industry, I would likely be… a park ranger.
- I collect…Doctor Who stuff.
- My favorite word is… asshat, followed closely by asshattery.
- I’m a big fan of… John Williams.
- The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten is… be a duck, not a sponge.
- I have always wanted to… be thin no matter what I ate.
- The best thing I have ever read is… Wow, ever is a really long time! I wouldn’t say best, but the thing I read that made the biggest impression in my life was “Enter the Saint” by Leslie Charteris. It was the first Simon Templar book, written in 1930, and reading it as a kid I was hooked instantly and had to read the whole series! The books were so much cooler than anything I’d read before, and I remember thinking “I want to make this into a TV series”. Imagine my disappointment when I found out it had already been done – twice!
- People often tell me that I… look familiar. It’s completely random but I get it all the time.
- One thing I wish I knew as a kid is…to question things more.
- I find inspiration in…stories about everyday people who have overcome tremendous obstacles… and a glass of wine.
- The best thing about helping writers is…talking over a note and how to solve it, then seeing them come up with an even better solution.
- I spend way too much time… worrying.
- The funniest person in my cell phone is…my brother John.
- It really bothers me when… I see creativity crushed by negativity and cynicism.
- The future of the film/TV industry is… to quote my favorite philosopher, “Difficult to see. Ever in motion is the future.” But if I had to put money on it, I’d say broadcast TV isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
- One mistake that many aspiring writers make is…they don’t understand TV is a collaborative process.
- If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d…get the most expensive room at the Mission Inn, buy a bottle of very old scotch, and sit outside waiting for the fireworks to start.
- The three websites I visit most often are…IMDB, Amazon although oddly enough mostly just for books, and while it’s not really a website, I love finding answers to nearly any question on Google.
- You’d be surprised to know that I…love staffing season! I miss it this year, reading hundreds of scripts and meeting new writers, I really do love it.
