20Q with Marla White

Feb 13, 2017 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about producer and script consultant, Marla White.

My first job was… in a fabric store when I was in high school.

If I didn’t work in the entertainment industry, I would likely be… a park ranger.

I collect…Doctor Who stuff.

My favorite word is… asshat, followed closely by asshattery.

I’m a big fan of… John Williams.

The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten is… be a duck, not a sponge.

I have always wanted to… be thin no matter what I ate.

The best thing I have ever read is… Wow, ever is a really long time! I wouldn’t say best, but the thing I read that made the biggest impression in my life was “Enter the Saint” by Leslie Charteris. It was the first Simon Templar book, written in 1930, and reading it as a kid I was hooked instantly and had to read the whole series! The books were so much cooler than anything I’d read before, and I remember thinking “I want to make this into a TV series”. Imagine my disappointment when I found out it had already been done – twice!

People often tell me that I… look familiar. It’s completely random but I get it all the time.

One thing I wish I knew as a kid is…to question things more.

I find inspiration in…stories about everyday people who have overcome tremendous obstacles… and a glass of wine.

The best thing about helping writers is…talking over a note and how to solve it, then seeing them come up with an even better solution.

I spend way too much time… worrying.

The funniest person in my cell phone is…my brother John.

It really bothers me when… I see creativity crushed by negativity and cynicism.

The future of the film/TV industry is… to quote my favorite philosopher, “Difficult to see. Ever in motion is the future.” But if I had to put money on it, I’d say broadcast TV isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

One mistake that many aspiring writers make is…they don’t understand TV is a collaborative process.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d…get the most expensive room at the Mission Inn, buy a bottle of very old scotch, and sit outside waiting for the fireworks to start.

The three websites I visit most often are…IMDB, Amazon although oddly enough mostly just for books, and while it’s not really a website, I love finding answers to nearly any question on Google.