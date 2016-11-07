Podcast – Michael Botti
Lit manager and producer Michael Botti of Industry Entertainment joins the podcast to talk about which screenplay contests he follows, what his weekly workload is like, things that raise red flags in potential clients, the importance for a writer to be able to confidently and coherently express their ideas to others and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 53:50 — 49.3MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016