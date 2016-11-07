Podcast – Michael Botti

Lit manager and producer Michael Botti of Industry Entertainment joins the podcast to talk about which screenplay contests he follows, what his weekly workload is like, things that raise red flags in potential clients, the importance for a writer to be able to confidently and coherently express their ideas to others and much more.

