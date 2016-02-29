Podcast – Jesse Silver
We talk to literary manager and producer Jesse Silver of Mindframe Films about what he looks for in potential clients, the importance of living the life of a writer, the types of things he responds to in queries, how to build a network as an aspiring screenwriter and much more.
