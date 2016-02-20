20Q with Jesse Silver

Feb 29, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with JESSE SILVER

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about literary manager and producer, Jesse Silver.

My first job was… being a good boy — my parents paid me in star stickers.

If I wasn’t a manager and producer, I would likely be… in politics.

I collect… people and ideas.

My favorite word is… bananas.

I’m a big fan of… Chris Matthews. I watch HARDBALL every night before I sleep.

The best advice I have ever been given was… Do what you love and the money will come.

I have always wanted to… be a few inches taller.

The best thing I have ever read is… “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck. One of the only novels I’ve ever read twice. It’s an epic about a poor Chinese farmer who rises to become a powerful feudal lord.

People often tell me that I… am an asshole.

The worst thing about being a manager is… having to tell people you like that their work is not good enough.

I find inspiration in… the astonishing beauty that comes from smart, creative people putting their energies together and creating something new. This can be anything from a great film, to the iPhone, to the Super Bowl half-time show.

The best thing about being a manager is… melding minds with brilliant artists and together making something of astonishing beauty.

I spend way too much time… thinking about things that may never happen.

The most interesting person in my cell phone is… that’s classified.

It really bothers me when… people lack self-awareness.

I am really good at… calling bullshit.

One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… angling for a sale instead of developing a career.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… get pretty upset.

The three websites I visit most often are… drudgereport, nytimes, huffingtonpost.