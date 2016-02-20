20Q with Jesse Silver
20 QUESTIONS with JESSE SILVER
Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about literary manager and producer, Jesse Silver.
- My first job was… being a good boy — my parents paid me in star stickers.
- If I wasn’t a manager and producer, I would likely be… in politics.
- I collect… people and ideas.
- My favorite word is… bananas.
- I’m a big fan of… Chris Matthews. I watch HARDBALL every night before I sleep.
- The best advice I have ever been given was… Do what you love and the money will come.
- I have always wanted to… be a few inches taller.
- The best thing I have ever read is… “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck. One of the only novels I’ve ever read twice. It’s an epic about a poor Chinese farmer who rises to become a powerful feudal lord.
- People often tell me that I… am an asshole.
- The worst thing about being a manager is… having to tell people you like that their work is not good enough.
- I find inspiration in… the astonishing beauty that comes from smart, creative people putting their energies together and creating something new. This can be anything from a great film, to the iPhone, to the Super Bowl half-time show.
- The best thing about being a manager is… melding minds with brilliant artists and together making something of astonishing beauty.
- I spend way too much time… thinking about things that may never happen.
- The most interesting person in my cell phone is… that’s classified.
- It really bothers me when… people lack self-awareness.
- I am really good at… calling bullshit.
- One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… angling for a sale instead of developing a career.
- If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… get pretty upset.
- The three websites I visit most often are… drudgereport, nytimes, huffingtonpost.
- You’d be surprised to know that I… look at all films as statements of ideology. whether the writer intended so or not.
