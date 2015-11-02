unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan

Supergirl writer/producer Ted Sullivan returns to talk about what viewers can expect this season, how the show differs from the comics, what the steps are from breaking an episode to shooting it, how he landed on Supergirl and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 52:44 — 48.3MB)

Listen to Stitcher
Theme Music:  “NPR” by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat SiDizen King) / Purchase it on iTunes.  
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.

