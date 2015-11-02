unSCRIPTED with Ted Sullivan
unSCRIPTED #12 with Ted Sullivan
Supergirl writer/producer Ted Sullivan returns to talk about what viewers can expect this season, how the show differs from the comics, what the steps are from breaking an episode to shooting it, how he landed on Supergirl and much more.
