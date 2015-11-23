unSCRIPTED with Mickey Fisher

Nov 23, 2015 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #15 with Mickey Fisher

Extant creator Mickey Fisher talks about what he learned getting his first network TV series on the air, going from indie filmmaker and playwright to TV writer/producer, his favorite episode of TV, what he bought with his first big paycheck and much more.

NOTE: This episode was recorded live at Eighty Two L.A. and there may be ambient noise and sounds that are outside of our control. We hope it does not take away from your enjoyment of the conversation. Thanks for listening!