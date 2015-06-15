Podcast – Jeffrey Lieber
NCIS: New Orleans showrunner, Jeffrey Lieber, talks about the basic routes to landing a staff writer position, the things he looks for in prospective staff writers and some of the red flags that make him think twice, what makes great dialogue, which cast member would be the most fun to party with on Mardi Gras and much more.
