Podcast – Jeffrey Lieber

Jun 15, 2015 by

NCIS NO banner

NCIS: New Orleans showrunner, Jeffrey Lieber, talks about the basic routes to landing a staff writer position, the things he looks for in prospective staff writers and some of the red flags that make him think twice, what makes great dialogue, which cast member would be the most fun to party with on Mardi Gras and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:14 — 35.9MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This