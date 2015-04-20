20Q with Liz Alper

Apr 20, 2015 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with LIZ ALPER

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about TV writer (and former Writers’ and Showrunner’s assistant), Liz Alper.

1. My first job was… as a waitress at this really terrible diner in Rhode Island called Bickford’s. They were known for these pancakes called “Dutch Apple Baby” or something like that. It was one of the only places that was open 24/7 so we had lots of drunk kids coming in. I lasted three weeks.

2. If I didn’t work in television, I would likely be… a professional food critic. Or a voice-over actress.

3. I collect… debt. Also cups from theater shows that I’ve gone to see. I have a lot (you see how both my collections go hand in hand, don’t you?). My roommates have forbid me from bringing home any more cups.

4. My favorite word is… complimentary.

5. I’m a big fan of… Autumns in New England, baseball games, free museum days (especially the kids’ science museums, those are the best!) food trucks with short lines, Bruce Springsteen, a cappella, questions that make me feel like I’m filling out an OKCupid profile all over again.

6. The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten… Until someone tells you otherwise, you suck at your job. Keep working hard until someone tells you your doing great, and then work even harder.

7. I have always wanted to… go on some big adventure alone and come back with like a bag of gold and a slain dragon or something.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… a book of Chinese folk tales I had as a kid. I don’t know if they are technically the best or the most profound, but when I was a child I would read and reread those stories over and over again.

9. People often tell me that I…seem taller than five feet even, and it must be because of my BIG PERSONALITY.

10. If I could go back and change one thing in my life it would be… keeping up with my Mandarin instead of forgetting it all.

11. I find inspiration in… roadblocks and the what ifs of it all. One of my favorite movies is ‘El Mariachi’ – it shows what you can to with a couple grand and a great story.

12. The best thing about working in a writers’ room is… the camaraderie.

13. I spend way too much time… talking in weird voices. I’ll start singing pop songs as different animated characters (I do a really terrible Minnie Mouse that is my go-to).

14. The tallest person in my cell phone is… anyone besides me.

15. It really bothers me when… someone just can’t get their sh*t together or goes around talking nonsense to get attention. And yes I’m speaking passive aggressively to someone. I won’t say who, but seriously, Gwyneth, I’m sick of this crap.

16. The most challenging thing about working in a writers’ room…the different, often clashing and sometimes difficult personalities in the room. Sometimes you get caught in the crosshairs. Also, stocking sodas for the 85th time. You get tired of it, but if you keep doing it with a smile, it will be much appreciated.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… being entitled or arrogant. I’ve seen people who finally get into the room and then go up to writers to tell them what they REALLY think of that idea that was pitched in the room. Until someone asks you what you think, no one cares what you think.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… gather up all my friends, collect all the weapons/canned goods/water/etc we can, caravan it into an empty prison and get it up and running. With whatever time I had left, I’d drive back to Stan’s donuts and eat every apple fritter he had.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… BBC News, Google and Hulu.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… used to be so socially awkward that I’d hide in my room when my roommates would throw parties. I would actually hide under my covers so no one could see me in case they stumbled into my room. NOW, I just lock the door! With age comes wisdom.