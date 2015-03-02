Podcast – Rob Edwards

Mar 2, 2015 by

princess and the frog

Treasure Planet and The Princess and the Frog screenwriter, Rob Edwards talks about marketing an animated spec screenplay, gives tips on pitching, beauty pageants (the screenwriting variety) and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:09:16 — 63.4MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

ToughLoveSandS_I

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This