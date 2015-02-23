Podcast – Kailey Marsh

Feb 23, 2015 by

the blood list

Literary manager and The Blood List founder, Kailey Marsh talks about where she finds new clients, producing as a manager, advice on pitching, what’s coming up for The Blood List and much more.

