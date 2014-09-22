Podcast – Mickey Fisher

Sep 22, 2014 by

extant poster

Extant TV writer/Executive Producer and Creator, Mickey Fisher explains how his spec TV pilot went from a TrackingB contest finalist to a CBS series with Halle Berry and Steven Spielberg, his experience with screenwriting contests in general, how he navigated the process of signing with an agent and manager and much more.

