Podcast – Mickey Fisher
Extant TV writer/Executive Producer and Creator, Mickey Fisher explains how his spec TV pilot went from a TrackingB contest finalist to a CBS series with Halle Berry and Steven Spielberg, his experience with screenwriting contests in general, how he navigated the process of signing with an agent and manager and much more.
