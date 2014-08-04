Podcast – Patrick Ewald

Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald talks about the international sales market and foreign film sales, what he likes to see in a pitch meeting, the future of film and TV financing and distribution, what Epic’s mandate is and much more.

