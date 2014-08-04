Podcast – Patrick Ewald
Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald talks about the international sales market and foreign film sales, what he likes to see in a pitch meeting, the future of film and TV financing and distribution, what Epic’s mandate is and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:14 — 51.5MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016