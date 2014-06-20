20Q with Joanna Volpe

Jun 25, 2014 by Krista

20 QUESTIONS with JOANNA VOLPE

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about New Leaf Literary agent, Joanna Volpe

1. My first job was… beach club gate attendant. I had a great tan those summers.

2. If I wasn’t an agent, I would likely be… a bookseller. No question.

3. I collect… bookmarks. I don’t know when it started, but now I have so many!

4. My favorite word is… right now? Bananapants. But it changes.

5. I’m a big fan of… The Goldbergs. That show is seriously underrated. LOVE IT.

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… to go for it. No one was going to make things happen for myself but me. Very true. (Thanks, Dad.)

7. I have always wanted to… sky dive.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein. It’s a perfect story.

9. People often tell me that I… look like my grandmother. Like a lot.

10. My favorite quote is… “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” – Winston Churchill.

11. I find inspiration in… nature. And cooking. And kids.

12. I regret that I… didn’t study abroad in college. I should have done it. Dang.

13. I spend way too much time… answering email.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… Dan Spinosa. He’s always been the smartest person I know.

15. It really bothers me when… people judge one another without a real reason. Everyone deserves a chance.

16. My favorite place is… a movie theater. I grew up in one, so I am very comfortable in that dark theater, watching a story unfold before my eyes.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… giving up too soon. Listen now: if it were easy, everyone would be a published author. For most of the authors I work with, it was almost a decade of writing before they got to hold their book in their hands for the first time. Some even longer than that. Don’t give up. It will happen if you take it seriously and keep trying to improve your craft. That’s all you need to do.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… go hangout with my family. They’re pretty great.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Youtube (SciShow and How to Adult are the BEST!), Hi, I’m Liz and probably Facebook. Or Twitter. I don’t know which I go to more of those.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… was on the breakdance team in college for one year. I was in two shows. There is video footage somewhere, but thank gawd it was pre-YouTube.