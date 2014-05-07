Podcast – Jason Scoggins

May 7, 2014 by Kevin

SpecScout co-founder and Scoggins Report creator, Jason Scoggins explains how SpecScout was started, the selection and training process of SpecScout readers, the value of choosing a good reader or coverage service, the state of the spec market and more.Listen to the entire interview below.

