Podcast – Jason Scoggins

May 7, 2014 by

SpecScout1

SpecScout co-founder and Scoggins Report creator, Jason Scoggins explains how SpecScout was started, the selection and training process of SpecScout readers, the value of choosing a good reader or coverage service, the state of the spec market and more.Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Final Draft Software: The Best Script & Screenwriting Software Now Available at Writer's Store

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This