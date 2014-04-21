Podcast – Ivan Brandon
DC’s Men of War writer, Viking creator and founder/owner of Offset Comics, Ivan Brandon explains how he got his start as a comic book writer, talks about the DC comics home office move from NYC to Burbank, digital comics in the marketplace, his new publishing company Offset Comics and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:43 — 45.5MB)
