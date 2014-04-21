Podcast – Ivan Brandon

Apr 21, 2014 by

viking1

DC’s Men of War writer, Viking creator and founder/owner of Offset Comics, Ivan Brandon explains how he got his start as a comic book writer, talks about the DC comics home office move from NYC to Burbank, digital comics in the marketplace, his new publishing company Offset Comics and much more.

