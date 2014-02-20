20Q with Zach Tann

Feb 21, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with ZACH TANN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Lit Manager and Magnet Management Co-Founder, Zach Tann.

1. My first job was… a paperboy when I was 12.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be…an attorney

3. I collect…star wars figures

4. My favorite word is… literally

5. I’m a big fan of… Detroit sports

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given…always keep writing.

7. I have always wanted to…go on the world poker tour.

8. The greatest Detroit sports legend is….Ty Cobb or Miguel Cabrera.

9. People often tell me that I… look like Lex Luthor from Smallville.

10. The guilty pleasure I will never give up is…playing video games.

11. My nickname in high school was…Zigs.

12. The best thing about being a manager is…helping people to achieve their dreams.

13. I spend way too much time…playing fantasy sports.

14. My favorite video game ever is…Dark Souls.

15. When I was growing up I got in trouble for…opening up mail boxes in my neighborhood.

16. If I could vacation anywhere right now it would be…Paris and Europe.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is…falling too in love with one particular script of theirs.

18. The best movie set in Michigan was…American Pie, which I was in by the way!

19. The first thing I ever bought with my own money was…an $1800 camcorder. Thank you paper route!

20. The three people I’d most like to have over for dinner are…Bruce Springsteen, Justin Verlander, and Malcolm Gladwell.