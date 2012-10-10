Podcast – JT Krul

Oct 10, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to Soulfire and Captain Atom writer, JT Krul about the differences in working for a large vs. smaller comic book publisher, writing distractions and the process of writing a prose novel vs. comic book scripts.

Listen to the entire interview below.

