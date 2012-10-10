Podcast – JT Krul

Oct 10, 2012 by

We talk to Soulfire and Captain Atom writer, JT Krul about the differences in working for a large vs. smaller comic book publisher, writing distractions and the process of writing a prose novel vs. comic book scripts.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:50 — 50.2MB)

