Podcast – Alex Lewin
We talk to playwright, Alex Lewin about studying playwrighting at UC San Diego, how his new play The Interview draws from his real life experience going through the long process of becoming a Big Brother through the Big Brother/Big Sister Program, and how his play doesn’t follow traditional play structure.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 40:54 — 37.5MB)
